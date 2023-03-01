Cynthany Ellen Schroeder, 60 of Modesto, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Cindy was born Nov. 27, 1962, in Springfield, a daughter of Harold W. and Linda K. (Arnold) Peper.

Cindy graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1980. She married Larry E. Schroeder Jr., April 5, 1986 at Boston Chapel Church in rural Girard, he passed away May 24, 2021.

She had worked for the State of Illinois in the accounts payable department and retired in 2019. She was a member of Boston Chapel Church, DAR and Sulpher Springs Cemetery Board. Cindy was a workaholic, who loved to read and play the piano for relaxation and her church.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Linda K. Peper of Girard; daughter, Amanda Marie (Patrick) Mann of Springfield; grandson, William Schroeder Mann; sister, Lorinda (Mark) Jennings of Litchfield; brothers, Jerry (Wendy) Peper of Illiopolis, Tom Peper of Decatur and several nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, husband and twin granddaughters.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home 226 N. 3rd Street in Girard, IL.

Funeral Services will be conducted, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Boston Chapel Church in rural Girard.

Burial will follow in Sulphur Springs Cemetery, rural Atwater.

Memorials may be made to Boston Chapel in Rural Girard or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.