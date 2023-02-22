Veryl Reiher

Veryl Dean Reiher, 82, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Carlinville, son of Truman and Lora “Fern” (Perrottet) Reiher.

He graduated from Carlinville High with the class of 1958.

He married Linda Marie (Rosentreter) Reiher on Sept. 25, 1965.

Veryl was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Veryl joined the Army after high school and following his service, joined the Air Guard till 1970. He worked as a tractor mechanic all his life, a profession he took great pride in. He worked for Rathgeb Brothers for many years before starting his own business, Repairs Ltd., specializing in Massey Ferguson tractors.

He was active in the community, serving on Brushy Mound Township Board, Macoupin County Board, Ss. Mary and Joseph Parish Council, Macoupin County Antique Tractor Association, and numerous 4-H roles. He led a local 4-H club for a number of years, served on Macoupin County 4-H Foundation and Unit 18 Extension Council. He was honored to receive the 4-H Service Award and the 4-H Hall of Fame Award.

Veryl is survived by his wife, Linda, of Carlinville; daughter, Annette (Farley) Cole of Girard; daughter-in-law, Lori Reiher; daughter, Susan (Stuart) Twitchell of Greenfield; daughter, Melissa Bland of Springfield; and daughter, Tanya (Nawar) Alchaar of San Clemente, CA; grandsons, Austin Cole, Theron Cole, Jack Reiher, Ben Twitchell, Alex Alchaar, Kyle Alchaar, Nate Bland; granddaughters, Alyssa (Eddie) Emery, Danielle (Luke) Leonard, Madeline Reiher, Abigale Twitchell, Emily Bland, Alayna Bland, Kayla Bland; great-grandchildren, Gabel and Lucy Emery; sister, Gail Stephens of St. Louis, MO and brother, Darrell Reiher of Belleville.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and son, Robert Reiher.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

A funeral mass will follow the same day at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County 4-H Foundation or the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Ss. Mary and Joseph Church.

