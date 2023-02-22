Medora Man Sentenced to 66 years for Macoupin County Murder

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Friday, Feb. 17 that 39 year old David Buck, Jr. of Medora was sentenced by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer to 66 years in the Illinois Department of Correction for the First Degree Murder of Rachel Warren of Chesterfield.

Buck was found guilty by a Macoupin County jury just weeks ago on Jan. 26. At the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented in regards to the defendant’s criminal history. Buck was shown to have been previously convicted of even felonies, mostly in Texas and was on parole. He absconded to Illinois during the winter of 2017-2018, at which time he committed the murder.

Buck was also sentenced to concurrent time in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful restraint, all which arose out of this incident.

Buck will not be eligible for parole until after his 100th birthday.