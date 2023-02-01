Girard Chamber of Commerce discusses 2023 primary event dates, local walk-in clinic

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At its first meeting of 2023, the Girard Chamber of Commerce went over primary event dates for the new year then heard from Virden that a walk-in clinic was potentially in the works for becoming one of the upcoming local projects.

The chamber met Jan. 11 at the Girard Community Center, with Steve O’Dell and Country Financial as a breakfast sponsor.

Event dates

The 2023 primary city event dates were reviewed by President Jeanette Earley, including City Wide Yard Sales for June 3, Festival Days for July 28-30 and the Pumpkin Festival for Oct. 14.

The city is still in discussion of whether this year’s Festival Day rides will be provided via homemade manufacturing or carnival.

Walk-in clinic

Linda Worlow reported for the Virden Association of Commerce, stating the group had been approached concerning a local walk-in clinic.

The facility would be located in Virden and serve the two Northern Macoupin towns, along with the neighboring community of Auburn.

Further discussion is set for February.

Other business

In other business, Wayman Meridith reported targets for break-ins and John Earley reviewed a busy month of December on behalf of the Girard Fire District and Prarieland Ambulance Service.

Nicole Bauser reported to the Chamber that the Courtyard Estates facility had multiple pipes burst within its storage sector of the building.

The chamber also announced that it will continue to sponsor a scholarship program.

Wayman Meridith

Meridith stated that vacant houses and businesses had recently been targets for break-ins, with one apprehension made.

While there has been an increase in the usage of cameras, Meredith encouraged their use as a “good deterrent.”

John Earley

Earley said that there several major incidents taking place during challenging weather conditions, including the loss of the former bowling alley at the city’s north edge last December.

A new fire truck recently arrived from Eureka (MO) and in-service status becomes effective in less than a month. The new vehicle replaces a 1979 unit, which is going to Hettick, and will most likely be stationed at the Sunset Lake firehouse.

Earley added that service has now settled in the new building at Virden’s south edge, with volunteer labor helping complete the final finishing interior touches. EMT classes were held there Jan. 10, with an estimated 17 participants.

Nicole Bauser

Bauser informed the chamber that three or four pipes had suffered damage in the Courtyard Estates’ storage room.

Maintenance began as soon as possible. There were no injuries.

Scholarship

In terms of the scholarship, which the chamber is once again sponsoring, North Mac Counselor Katie McQueen is being contacted with criteria information for entries to be submitted well before the upcoming May Awards Night. That enabled a candidate to be chosen prior the event. Eligible seniors are encouraged to apply, as previous year’s applications were low in numbers.

Next meeting

The Girard Chamber of Commerce meets Wed., Feb. 8 at 7 a.m. in the Girard Community Center.