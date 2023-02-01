Adrienne Ellen Butler, 83, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:20 a.m.

She was born July 31, 1939, in Bunker Hill, to Robert Altevogt and Eugenia Sattgast Altevogt.

She married James A. Butler on May 26, 1972 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2015.

She was an administrative clerk for customer service at Olin Corp. She retired in 1995.

Adrienne was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill where she was also Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her son, Dennis J (Lisa K) Butler of Dorsey; grandchildren, Justin M Butler, Blake J Butler.

Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and brother Norman Altevogt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Ambulance Service or Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.