David Blackburn, 74, of Fairview Heights, passed peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 8, 2023.

David was a deeply compassionate and selfless person. He was committed to bringing the Kingdom of God to earth. Steadfast was his approach in finding ways to embody the teachings of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was born Jan. 31, 1948 in Springfield, Missouri, son of Lennis and Jean Blackburn.

He graduated from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

He was ordained in the Assemblies of God Church in 1985 and served in AG churches in Gillespie, Morton, and Washington Park. He served as Associate Pastor at Faith Fellowship in Alton for the last 14 years.

In the 1990s, David established and lead the East St. Louis Children’s Mission. The program brought hope, joy, and the message of Christ’s love to hundreds of children in one of the most impoverished cities of the US.

Throughout his ministry, he positively touched many lives. His immense impact will be remembered most by individuals who witnessed firsthand his generous soul and unwavering desire to help those in need.

David is survived by his wife, Allynn Walker; children, Laura McNeill and Luke Blackburn; son-in-law Tim McNeill; daughter-in-law Rebecca Da Fonte; granddaughter, Olivia Rose McNeill, sister, Becky Whitler; brother, Mark (Tami) Blackburn; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 4 to 8 p.m., at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington, O’Fallon. A private celebration of life service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Compassion International, The Bridges food ministry at Trinity UMC in East St. Louis, or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.