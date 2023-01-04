Lois Marie Miller, 80, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

She was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Eldorado, to Horace Williams and Pearl Juanita Tucker Williams.

She married Gary Miller on Aug. 31, 1968 in Fosterburg. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2000.

She was a homemaker. Lois was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Bunker Hill. She enjoyed crochet, crafting and reading Amish books.

She is survived by her children, Raymond (Tonya) Miller of Stillwater, OK, Richard (Teresa) Miller of Staunton, Thomas (Misty) Miller of Bunker Hill; daughter in law, Hettie Masden; 16 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Donyon Masden; great-grandson, Donyon Mohon; siblings, John Williams, Hiram Williams and Shirley Ann Peters.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 2pm at the Bunker Hill Community Center, 801 S Franklin, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation, 4260 Titchenal Road, Brighton, IL 62012.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.