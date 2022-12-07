Woodard and Curran discuss project management services, tax levy budget approved

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville City Council met on Dec. 5 to discuss several items. Items discussed included the tax levy, an agreement with Woodard and Curran for project management services and a Christmas Holiday for City Employees.

Project Management Services

Jennifer Berger from Woodard and Curran came to speak to the council about managing engineering projects and contracts for the City. By approving the project management services contract, Woodard and Curran would be in charge of overseeing projects the City would be involved in, such as the water meter replacement project or the lead service line project. Alderman Kim Harber made clear to the other council members that this agreement would not be a part of the daily running of the Public Works Department but only for “issues above and beyond the project scope.”

The council agreed that the services were needed but the contracts had not been read over at that time. The council agreed to have the Aldermen read the contract and have the finance and public works committees make a recommendation before proceeding with the contract. The council members agreed that they would have a decision for Woodard and Curran by the next city council meeting on Dec. 19.

Tax Levy Ordinance

The tax levy ordinance was discussed by the council as well. The council budgeted for $1,189,000 to be collected for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The tax levy rate was set at 4.99 percent, the highest rate it can legally be set. The General Corporate Fund will collect $287,000. The Insurance Fund will collect $230,000. Of the levied funds, $171,000 will go to the Public Library Fund and $350,000 will go to the Police Pension Fund. The Social Security fund will receive $50,000 and the IMRF (Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund) will receive $65,000.

Letter of Resignation

A matter of correspondence from City Administrator Brian Zilm was on the agenda for Monday nights meeting. Zilm submitted a letter of resignation for his position as the Administration and Economic Development Coordinator for Carlinville. He will be taking on a new position as District Director for Congresswoman-Elect Nikki Budzinski. The council placed the correspondence on file and accepted, with regret, the resignation.

City Employee Holiday

Alderman Randy Ober brought to the council the issue of a Christmas Holiday for City employees. The council traditionally gives city employees a half day off the day before Christmas. Since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, Ober proposed employees get the half day on Fri. Dec. 23 instead.

The council approved the motion.

Public Comment

During Public Comment, Alderman Bill Link, looking quite dapper in his over coat, top hat and ascot briefly reprised his role as Clement C. Moore for a special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Link recently played Moore for the Christmas in Carlinville events, giving hourly readings of the poem at the Cross Church location on Sat., Dec. 3. The poem was read to a thrilled crowd of aldermen and city officials. Link received a standing ovation for his performance.

Alderman Todd Koller thanked Zilm for the work he had done for the City during his time there.