Alethea “Pat” Ward

Alethea Evelyn “Pat” Ward went home to her Lord and Savior, and was reunited with her husband Elmer Ward in death, on Dec. 3, 2022.

Pat was born on May 4, 1928, in Virden, to Joseph and Mary Patton.

She worked until she married Elmer Ward in 1945, after which she spent the remainder of her life doing her most cherished job, being a loving, kind, and patient wife, mother, and grandmother.

Pat had a heart of gold and loved the simple country life. Her hobbies included baking and cooking, gardening, admiring nature, dancing polka, and writing letters and cards to her abundance of friends she acquired over the years.

She is survived by her sons, Edward, James, and Joeseph Ward; her son-in-law, Greg Micklus; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Patton; sisters, Josephine and Justina; husband Elmer; daughter, Mary Micklus; son, Mike Ward and spouse Rita; granddaughters, Tia and Jasmine Ward.

A brief visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heinz Funeral home in Carlinville, with funeral service and a graveside blessing immediately following.

Memorial donations can be made in Alethea’s name to Carlinville Area Hospital Foundation.

