Sarah Margaret Chestnut, 96, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:40 a.m.

She was born April 3, 1926, in Alton, to Bijah Hodge and Anna Catherine Hausman Hodge.

She was formerly married to Elmer G. Chestnut and they had four children; daughter, Sarah Jane, sons, Elmer Russell, Donald Lee and Stephen Ray.

She was a retired cook for South Lawn Sheltered Care.

Sarah enjoyed going to church and baking. Sarah loved God, her family and her church. Her life was one of loving and giving unselfishly.

She is survived by her sons, Elmer Russell Chestnut of Bunker Hill, Donald Lee (Vicki) Chestnut of Bunker Hill; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; daughter in law, Diana Chestnut of Bunker Hill; many nieces and nephews.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Ray Chestnut; daughter, Sarah Jane Roose; two brothers, in infancy; brother, Harold Hodge; sisters, Vera Womack and Shirley Armstrong.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Funeral services are Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Life Harvest Church of Wilsonville.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.