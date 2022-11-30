By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Carlinville!

On Nov. 22, the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce held its annual tree lighting ceremony on the iconic gazebo located in the middle of the town square.

Newly-elected Chamber president Jon Griffel welcomed a large crowd prior to the performance of Christmas carols by the Cross Church preschool choir.

“Our board is honored to participate in this event and we hope that this will be the start of another terrific holiday season,” Griffel said.

Griffel thanked the Carlinville Rotary Club and City Hall volunteers for their work in setting up decorations. Then, the Cross Church preschoolers began their miniature concert with the singing of “Up on the Housetop,” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

Brian Zilm, who works for the chamber and the city of Carlinville itself, reminded the community of the upcoming “Christmas in Carlinville,” during a brief intermission.

After the Cross Church preschoolers wished everyone a Merry Christmas in their final song of the evening, Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald shared some of her thoughts and introduced Jr. Miss Carlinville Molly Carriker before the lights came to life.

“When I get to stand up here and see everyone on the square like this, it makes my heart feel real good,” Oswald said as she addressed the crowd. “We have a lot of people in this town who have helped when we’ve needed help. Preparing for this takes a long time but we have people who know how to do it and direct those who don’t know. This truly is a wonderful moment.”

Oswald then led everyone in a ten-second countdown and the square lit up like a firecracker with lights illuminating the gazebo, courthouse, trees, lamp posts and a house in which Santa Claus came to visit with the children and their families.

The highly-anticipated “Christmas in Carlinville” event is on tap for the weekend and more information can be found in a special section featured in this issue.