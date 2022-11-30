Brittany Nicole Elliott, 34, of Carlinville, passed Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

She was born Feb. 8, 1988 to Thomas Elliott and Kathy Riley

She is survived by her children, Naveah Jones, Raelynn Elliott, Lance Pitman; sister, Raina Tarver of Carlinville; nieces, Ariana Tarver, Kaylie Tarver of Palmyra; nephews, Taylor Ladage of Springfield and Nathan Ladage of Lincoln.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Amber Elliott.

A Celebration of Brittany’s Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, 11 a.m. at Nilwood Baptist Church in Nilwood. A lunch will be held at the church hall following her service.

