David Leroy Brown, 74, of Mount Olive, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:35 a.m.

He was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Gillespie, to LaVon Brown and Calista Smith Brown.

He was a carpenter. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

David was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Staunton, VFW of Staunton, International Order of Gorilla’s (Shriners), Southern Nevada Archery Association and former president for 15 years. He was also a former 4H member and a Shrine Clown.

He is survived by his partner, Johnnah Brown of Mount Olive; son, Scott David Brown of Saint George, UT; daughter, Gwen Brown of HI; grandchildren, Shawn Brown, Jasmine Brown; five great grandchildren; siblings, Katie Campbell of Staunton, Kenny (Jenny) Brown of Gillespie and Don (Lee) Brown of Staunton.

David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lyle Brown, Bob Brown, Delbert Brown, Darlene Bruhn and June Campbell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.