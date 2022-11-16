SCC All-Conference football rosters released

North Mac’s Cooper Starks named to All-State team

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 2022 South Central All-Conference rosters were released this week, following Pana’s departure from the Illinois High School Association playoffs Nov. 12.

The overall style was relatively the same, with the exception of one change.

Beginning this season, offensive recipients were voted on in the categories of “Skill players” and “lineman.”

In addition to receiving all-SCC honors, North Mac’s Cooper Starks achieved the elite title of IHSFCA Class 2A All-State lineman to cap off a memorable high school career. Starks, who helped lead the Panthers to a conference championship, will be taking his talents to Vanderbilt University as a Division I athlete this fall.

Starks was joined by teammates Dane Vance (special teams), Logan Hammann (offensive skill), Kaden Brown (offensive skill), Joe Reinhart (linebacker) and Joe June (linebacker) on the All-SCC first team, which additionally featured local athletes Logan Keith (Southwestern kicker), David Watkins (Southwestern punter), Jack Rouse (Carlinville offensive skill player), Zach Reels (Carlinville linebacker) and Liam Tieman (Carlinville defensive back).

Hammann (North Mac kicker and defensive back), Brown (North Mac defensive back), Rocky Darr (Southwestern special teams player), Ryenn Hart (Carlinville punter), Reinhart (North Mac offensive skill player), Chase Helvey (Gillespie offensive skill player), Declan Braley (Carlinville offensive lineman), Cade Etter (North Mac offensive lineman) and Jacob Fisher (Southwestern linebacker) represented Macoupin County on the second team.

Third team honors went to Rex Reels (Carlinville offensive skill player), Braden Buffington (Staunton offensive skill player), Fisher (Southwestern offensive skill player), Hogan (North Mac offensive skill player), Tieman (Carlinville offensive skill player), Zach Painter (Staunton offensive lineman), Starks (North Mac offensive lineman), Jake Schwartz (Carlinville offensive lineman), Rawley Eldridge (North Mac offensive lineman), Evan Webb (Gillespie linebacker), Andrew Dustman (Staunton linebacker), Darr (Southwestern defensive back) and Ethan Gibbel (Carlinville defensive back).

KICKING

First Team- Logan Keith (Southwestern)

Second Team- Logan Hammann (North Mac)

Third Team- Sam Sims (Pana)

SPECIAL TEAMS

First team- Dane Vance (North Mac)

Second team- Rocky Darr (Southwestern)

Third Team- Cameron Hacke (Hillsboro)

PUNTING

First team- David Watkins (Southwestern)

Second team- Ryenn Hart (Carlinville)

Third team- Tristan Filipiak (Greenville)

OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS

First team

Max Lynch (Pana)

Matthew Hagy (Vandalia)

Logan Hammann (North Mac)

Zane Duff (Hillsboro)

Jack Rouse (Carlinville)

Kaden Brown (North Mac)

Grant Wilderman (Greenville)

Second team

Joe Reinhart (North Mac)

Eric McKinney (Vandalia)

Evan Swisher (Pana)

Blaze Helton (Hillsboro)

Ryan Jackson (Greenville)

Chase Helvey (Gillespie)

Preston Nestrick (Vandalia)

AJ Sypherd (Litchfield)

Third team

Rex Reels (Carlinville)

Ace Armstrong (Pana)

Braden Buffington (Staunton)

Jaben Compton (Hillsboro)

Jacob Fisher (Southwestern)

Monte Weddle (Pana)

Zane Hogan (North Mac)

Liam Tieman (Carlinville)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

First team

Cooper Starks (North Mac)

Joel Deere (Pana)

Cole Nollman (Pana)

Second team

Declan Braley (Carlinville)

Cade Etter (North Mac)

Sam Wagner (Greenville)

Connor McGlauchlen (Pana)

Third team

Zach Painter (Staunton)

Cooper Starks (North Mac)

Jake Schwartz (Carlinville)

Rawley Eldridge (North Mac)

LINEBACKERS

First team

Joe Reinhart (North Mac)

Evan Swisher (Pana)

David Watkins (Southwestern)

Zach Reels (Carlinville)

Joe June (North Mac)

Second team

Easton Maroon (Greenville)

Eric McKinney (Vandalia)

Christian DuPlayee (Vandalia)

Blaze Helton (Hillsboro)

Jacob Fisher (Southwestern)

Third team

Evan Webb (Gillespie)

AJ Sypherd (Litchfield)

Monte Weddle (Pana)

Camren Cook (Pana)

Andrew Dustman (Staunton)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

First team

Carter Beyers (Pana)

Jace Stewart (Hillsboro)

Andrew Kelly (Vandalia)

Liam Tieman (Carlinville)

Second team

Logan Hammann (North Mac)

Kaden Brown (North Mac)

Keenan Powell (Litchfield)

Brayden Fowler (Hillsboro)

Third team

Ace Armstrong (Pana)

Zane Duff (Hillsboro)

Rocky Darr (Southwestern)

Ethan Gibbel (Carlinville)