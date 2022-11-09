Legendre duo, Tiburzi named first team all-SCC

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A total of 10 Macoupin County athletes earned a spot on the 2022 South Central All-Conference volleyball roster.

The first team consisted of an iconic family pair and a rising star.

Haris Legendre and Kennedy Legendre helped carry a loaded Staunton High School sqaud to a perfect in-league season and 29 wins overall. The Bulldogs campaign ended early due to a tough regional draw, but the program locked up an outright SCC title for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Staunton went a perfect four-for-four in Macoupin County tournaments with the Legendre girls’ class on the floor. The Legendres were the top performers in multiple statistical categories – kills, hitting percentage and service aces. They were also second and third in total blocks behind Danielle Russell, who was named to the third all-SCC team. Earlier in the year, H. Legendre became the first Bulldog to record at least 1,000 career kills.

Isabella Tiburzi of Carlinville received first team honors as a sophomore. The Cavaliers, as a collective, were one of the youngest teams in the league with only two seniors. Therefore, young guns had to load up for another adverse journey and Tiburzi rose to the challenge. Aside from receptions, she etched her name amongst the top three girls in every statistic. Tiburzi provided 474 assists and a team-best 159 kills while adding 195 digs, 39 service aces and 21 rejections. That effort drove Carlinville to a playoff victory and a 17-18 season after the Cavaliers had started off 0-7.

The second team featured a duo of Staunton Bulldogs and North Mac Panthers. Allison Weller and Kylie Lucykow made the cut for the Dogs while Natalie Little and Gracie Meador solidified their legacies as North Mac captains.

Russell was joined by Makenah Dugan (Carlinville) and Natalia Moriconi (North Mac) on the third team.

First team

Chloe Ashcraft (Pana)

Bella Austin (Vandalia)

Blair Johnson (Litchfield)

Haris Legendre (Staunton)

Kennedy Legendre (Staunton)

Layne Rupert (Hillsboro)

Isabella Tiburzi (Carlinville)

Second team

Lilly Funneman (Greenville)

Natalie Little (North Mac)

Kylie Lucykow (Staunton)

Gracie Meador (North Mac)

Allison Weller (Staunton)

Isabella White Hillsboro

Emma Watch Litchfield

Third team

Emily Blackwell Pana

Makenah Dugan (Carlinville)

Natalia Moriconi (North Mac)

Annika Rhodes Litchfield

Danielle Russell (Staunton)

Sierra Richards Pana

Kinley Richardson Hillsboro