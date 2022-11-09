Diana J. Hon, 85, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:29 a.m.

She was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Success, AR to Wilford Thompson Sr and Lucille Thompson. She married Gerald D. Hon.

She was a homemaker. Diana enjoyed canning and gardening.

She is survived by her spouse, Gerald Hon of Bunker Hill; children, Kim (Jim) Pakovich of Bunker Hill, Lynn (Walt) Green of Brighton, Jerry Hon of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; son in law, Gary Grizzle of Overland, MO.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbie Grizzle; brothers, Wilford Thompson Jr, Jim Thompson and sister, Jackie Dick.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.