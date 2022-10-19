Lisa K. Boden, 62, of Litchfield, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:35 p,m.

She was born Nov. 21, 1959, in Litchfield, to William Boden and Audrey Vaughn Boden.

She was a teacher’s aide for Litchfield School District.

She is survived by her siblings, Robert (Kim) Boden of Springfield, MO, Ronald (Betty) Boden of Gillespie, Vera Mix of Litchfield.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister in law, Donald and Mary Boden, brother in law, Donald Mix.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.