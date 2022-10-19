CHS football grounds Greenville to become playoff eligible

Pana humbles North Mac, Staunton in the win column against Gillespie

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

“We take it one week at a time.”

After getting off to their program’s worst start since 2008, the 2022 Carlinville High School Cavaliers remained focused under pressure, rallied and became postseason-eligible.

Carlinville is on a five-game surge after dropping the first three contests of the year.

Under Chad Easterday, who took over the head coaching job in 2007, the Cavaliers have never missed out on the playoffs.

A 33-0 win over Greenville on Senior Night Oct. 14 kept that tradition alive.

While the defense posted its third shutout in five weeks, Rex Reels and Jack Rouse collaborated for 338 yards and four touchdowns to get Carlinville to 5-3.

Reels completed 14 of 19 passes for 200 yards and Rouse rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries.

Liam Tieman was the Cavaliers’ leadiung receiver with 94 yards on seven catches. Ethan Gibbel also electrified a raucous home faithful on a 71-yard touchdown reception.

Zach Reels powered the defense with 16 tackles. Declan Braley and Conner Strutner were also major pests up front. The CHS duo busted through the Greenville line for a quartet of sacks and Braley additionally logged another double-digit amount of tackles with 10 on the night.

Carlinville wraps up the regualar season on the road at Pana, who enters Week 9 on a seven-game winning streak.

Pana humbles North Mac

North Mac saw its undefeated season crumble at the hands of Pana in a battle of SCC frontrunners on the road.

A humbling 42-21 defeat dropped the visiting Panthers to 7-1.

North Mac had a 15-14 lead early in the second quarter but coughed up a pair of touchdowns in the closing 90 seconds of the first half.

As dominant as the Panthers’ defensive unit had been throughout the year, it couldn’t stop Pana quarterback Max Lynch. In addition to burning North Mac with a pair of touchdowns and 250 yards through the air, Lynch ran for 205 yards on 27 carries, which resulted in three scores.

When the dust had cleared, North Mac had surrendered more points in 48 minutes than it did in the past six weeks combined.

North Mac and Pana are now tied for the SCC’s top spot heading into the finale.

North Mac hosts Staunton in Virden this weekend.

Staunton in the win column against Gillespie

Staunton snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 27-12 victory at Gillespie.

Cody Ury compiled 206 yards on nine successful throws and had a field day with Bo Buffington, who racked up 166 yards on four catches and a pair of touchdowns for the victorious Bulldogs.

Trace Trettenero added 87 yards on nine carries and Zach Painter tackled 12 Miners.

Both of the arch-rivals are now 1-7.

Gillespie travels to Piasa to meet 3-5 Southwestern in a battle for pride Friday night. The host Birds were eliminated from playoff contention with a 28-14 loss at Hillsboro last week.

SCC Week 8 scoreboard

Carlinville 33, Greenville 0

Pana 42, North Mac 21

Staunton 27, Gillespie 12

Hillsboro 28, Southwestern 14

Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18

SCC standings

T-1. * Pana (7-1)

T-1. * North Mac (7-1)

2. * Vandalia (6-2)

T-3. * Hillsboro (5-3)

T-3. * Carlinville (5-3)

4. Greenville (4-4)

5. e-Southwestern (3-5)

T-6. e-Litchfield (1-7)

T-6. e-Staunton (1-7)

T-6. e-Gillespie (1-7)

* = clinched postseason berth

e = eliminated from postseason contention