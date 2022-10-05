Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn.

Hutson was found guilty by a jury in August of 2022. At the sentencing hearing, testimony was five as to the defendant’s criminal history by lead investigator, retired Sgt. Patrick McGuire of the Illinois State Police which supplemented court records. The defendant was previously convicted for felony offenses outside Macoupin County for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, false reporting of an offense, escape of felon from a penal institution, criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine. Sgt. Larry Rayburn of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department testified to continued criminal conduct while the defendant was in jail.

“I keep seeing this contrast, a peaceful home on New Year’s Eve, a mom and dad asleep, the kids at a church lock in down the street, and Cody playing video games. It looked like many homes in Macoupin County,” said Judge Meyer. “Then I see the home after what happened. None of this had to happen, but it did, because of you.”

“For the next 46 years, Hutson will face the consequences of her heinous crime waking up in a jail cell every morning,” said Garrison. “It does not change the fact that a mother lost her son, and a son lost his father. I pray today brings some peace to Cody’s family.”

Hutson is not eligible for parole until November of 2065.