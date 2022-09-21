“There’s No Place Like Blackburn” at college’s Homecoming Weekend 

Celebrate with exciting events September 23-25

This fall, Blackburn College will once again celebrate Homecoming with its campus and the Carlinville community. The Wizard of Oz-themed “There’s No Place Like Homecoming” will take place September 23-25, 2022 and will transform the campus into Oz featuring music, fun-filled games, reunions, social gatherings, and even a hot air balloon. Events are open to all alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends of Blackburn.

“Homecoming is a great opportunity to celebrate as a campus and as a community,” Alisha Kapp, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at Blackburn, said. “In addition to our alumni, we welcome our friends from Carlinville and Macoupin County to gather with us throughout the eventful weekend.”

The magic will kick off on Friday with a “Pastries with the President” welcome at Blackburn’s historic McKinley House, a musical showcase previewing songs the College Choir will perform this fall at Carnegie Hall in New York City, a chance to “Escape from Oz” with a tethered hot air balloon ride, and will conclude with a lively and entertaining evening of cocktails and karaoke.

Additional experiences and events throughout the weekend include the treasured Beaverthon 5K race through Carlinville, events highlighting Blackburn’s sustainability efforts with bees and trees, “Notable Beavers” Speaker Series, a ‘Bags and Beavers’ cornhole tournament, residence halls open houses, and the annual Patricia Wier Mynka Memorial Art Exhibit featuring artist Christine Adame. Saturday also features the BeaverNation Fan Zone: fill the historic Dawes Gymnasium to cheer on the volleyball team as they battle conference rivals or shout from the stands as the men’s and women’s soccer teams face off against Principia College. Everything builds towards the main event – The Wicked After Party – held Saturday evening at the Demuzio Campus Center courtyard. Delicious food trucks and drink options will be available for purchase, The Z Band will perform, and you can capture your Homecoming memories through a photo booth provided by Fish Eye Fun Photography.

Kapp continued, “For those of you who can join us, we’re looking forward to seeing you and celebrating your Homecoming! After all, we all know, ‘there’s no place like home!’”

To see the full Homecoming schedule and register for events, please visit blackburn.edu/homecoming.