The MAC to host community open house and gallery reception

By DANA CATTANI

Contributor

The surrounding communities are invited to rediscover The Macoupin Art Collective in Staunton.

The MAC is a non-profit art school created with the goal of bringing Art To All, serving over 20,000 children and adults since 2017. Three years ago, they moved into their current building and began renovations, including a vibrant new facade and 60 foot mural by world-renowned artist Cbabi Bayoc. Inside, The MAC is equipped to hold classes in a large variety of mediums: glass, clay, fabric, metal and more.

On the night of Fri., Sept. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The MAC is holding a community open house and Gallery Opening reception for their newest display: Capture: Heat To Toe, a photography exhibit by Christopher Smejkal of Edwardsville.

This show will be held in two parts, the second being located in The Blackbird Bakery next door and is called: 3, 2, 1 Contact.

Both exhibits will feature the candid moments of street photography, focusing on specific parts of people at The MAC and people in their entirety at Blackbird Bakery.

Both The MAC, 115 E Main St and Blackbird Bakery, 123 E Main St in Staunton will host dual opening receptions with light drinks and nibbles from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2. The shows will be on display through Oct. 1.