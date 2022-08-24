Rose Anne Rubis, 94, passed away the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, after a lengthy illness and receiving the Last Sacraments.

She was born on July 7, 1928 in Alton, the daughter of Pete and Louisa (Zarantonello) Manar.

Rose went to St. Mary’s Grade School in Alton. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL in 1946 and returned to St. Mary’s to reach first grade at St. Mary’s Grade School from 1946-1967.

She married Bruno Rubis on July 8, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Together they owned Rubis Imported Foods in Collinsville.

Rose was a loving and devoted mother dedicating her entire life to her developmentally disabled son.

She was a devote Catholic and remained a faithful servant throughout her life.

Surviving is her son, Joseph Ernesto Bruno Rubis (Jeb); brother, Bill Manar of Bunker Hill; two sisters-in-law, Carla Finn and Paula Manar; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband; her parents, Pete and Louisa Manar; four brothers, Joseph Schenato, John Schenato, Charles Manar and Richard Finn; seven sisters, Nellie Hartmann, Josephine Watts, Lucy Ament, Angie Epperheimer, Annie Manar, Mary Manar, and Edith Herren.

Services were held at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill on Saturday, August 20, 2022 with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Collinsville.

Memorials may be made to Locust Street Resource Center (please put CILA on the memo line), 320 S. Locust St., Carlinville, IL 62626 for the benefit of her son.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

