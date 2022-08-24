Larry Eugene Altermott, 74, of Benld, passed away at John Cochran VA Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:09 a.m.

He was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Alton, to Joseph “Buck” Altermott and Betty Marie Baldridge Altermott. He married Carla L. Altermott on Sept. 2, 1972 in Alton.

He was a veteran of the US Marines after having served during Vietnam. He was a police office after having worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Shipman, Mt. Olive, Wilsonville and he was a past chief of police of Benld.

He was a drummer of the Sundowners Band and the Alton Marching 100 Band. He was a member of the NRA and VFW of Staunton. Larry was a waterfowl hunter of ducks and geese and also hunted squirrels and rabbits.

He is survived by his spouse, Carla L. Altermott of Benld; daughter, Sarah (companion, William Brennan) Altermott of Gillespie; grandchildren, Tyler Elsa (fiancé, Blake Peterson) Ross of Staunton, Michael Christopher Ross of Benld, Hayle Marie Brennan of Norfolk, VA, Aidan Edward Brennan of Gillespie, Ian Wallace Brennan of Gillespie; sibling, Mary Roxann Miller of Godfrey.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and step grandson, Billy Brennan.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie at 11 a.m. with Rev. Nancy Hubert officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors Project.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.