JFL Week 2: Carlinville sweeps Greenville, Staunton eighth graders red hot

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The headliners for week two of the Junior Football League season were Carlinville and Staunton.

Carlinville took all four games against Greenville and Staunton locked up bragging rights with a major knockout punch courtesy of a red hot bunch of eighth grade Bulldogs.

Fifth grade

In the fifth grade games, four of five Macoupin County teams locked up victories.

Carlinville defeated Greenville, 28-18.

North Mac’s offense exploded for 52 points in a 52-20 drubbing of Pana.

Southwestern shut out Hillsboro, 28-0.

Gillespie started the day strong against its arch-rival in Staunton, but a 28-14 win was soon overshadowed as time went on.

Sixth grade

The sixth grade matches were all about the defense.

Carlinville and North Mac only needed one trip to the end zone to win. The Cavaliers slipped by the Comets, 6-0. North Mac once again proved to be the stronger pride of Panthers, blanking Pana 8-0.

Seventh grade

Four Macoupin County teams collaborated for a split on the seventh grade scoreboard.

After getting shut out the previous week, Carlinville’s offense came to life. The Cavaliers scored four touchdowns and beat Greenville, 25-14.

Determined to shift the tides, Pana’s seventh graders silenced North Mac, 26-0.

Southwestern battled hard but got the short end of the stick in an 18-12 loss to Hillsboro.

Staunton set the stage for a ‘winner takes bragging rights’ finale with a lopsided 38-6 win over Gillespie.

Eighth grade

Three Macoupin County eighth grade squads earned victories, all shutouts.

Carlinville completed its sweep of Greenville with a 10-0 win.

Southwestern took two of three from Hillsboro, 22-0.

Staunton destroyed Gillespie, 51-0, and has now outscored opponents 98-0 over the course of two wins.

North Mac’s game was also decided via shutout in a 40-0 loss to Pana.