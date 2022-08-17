Budget meeting set; District looks forward to new school year

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board met earlier than usual for their August meeting, holding it on Aug. 11 rather than Aug. 15 as originally scheduled.

The board meeting was two nights following the ‘Rock the Block’ event that the Carlinville School District hosts every year. Food, carnival games, a photo booth, DJ, prizes, and local emergency responders were all present along with kids and parents getting ready to go back to school. The event also offered special services to those that had a need for them, including school registrations help, haircuts, and school supplies. The ‘Rock the Block’ event was deemed a success by staff members.

Matters of employment and updates on the many projects the district has started this summer along with discussion over the tentative FY 2023 budget and budget hearing were the main topics at the meeting.

Budget Hearing

The public hearing for the tentative budget of the 2022-2023 school year has been set for Sept. 26 at 6:45 p.m. The hearing will be held at the Carlinville High School in the Library/Media Center.

Employment

The board accepted multiple resignations and agreed to hire several more employees.

Kris Boente, Tammy McClain and Heather Ebling resigned from their positions as special education teachers. Katie Nappier resigned from her position as a reading specialist. Jason Sheppard resigned as a bus driver. Ciarra Ciesler and Terri Stocker left the position of full-time bus driver and moved to be part-time bus drivers.

Lisa Kelly was hired as a part-time High School Teacher. Ryan Bowman and Max Rogers were hired as volunteer assistant football coaches. Alison Henson was employed as a bus/van driver and monitor. Tessa Chowles was employed as a part-time cafeteria employee and Martina Helms was hired as a full-time custodian at Carlinville Primary School. Lexi Haley and Hillary Kellerman were accepted as Middle School co-student council sponsors.

Project Updates

The roofs on both the bus garage and the vocational building, located at the high school, were sealed and repainted. The garage roof has a 20-year warranty and the vocational building has a 10 year warranty. Illinois Commercial roofing was the company responsible for both projects.

The HVAC systems for the vocational building are set to arrive on Aug. 27. Henson Robinson won the contract to upgrade the HVAC system in the vocational building.

The floors in the High School-Middle School complex have been abated and replaced. The library floor at Carlinville Primary School was also redone over the summer. Gould Flooring won the bid to replace the flooring in all three schools.

Tuckpointing at the High School-Middle School has been completed. The project began in May, while students were still in session. Cleaning and sealing the bricks was not scheduled to begin until mid-July. The entire complex has now been cleaned and sealed.

The extended driveway at Carlinville Intermediate School has been completed. Stutz Excavating worked on the project for the school district. They will return to the property soon to score the cement.

The roofing and gutter project at the Intermediate school is still in progress.

Surplus Property

A list of items to be declared as surplus property was approved by the board.

A motion was approved to surplus two buses owned by the Carlinville School district. The buses were put out for bid and an offer was received from Travis Sutton for $2,500 per bus being sold as is.

Health Insurance

The board approved the bid provided by Cornerstone Insurance for a health insurance plan from United Health Care. The news insurance plan had a 15.5% increase over last year.

The next Carlinville School Board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Carlinville Intermediate School located at 450 West Buchanan St.