Grand opening’ ribbon cutting celebration at the Topp Hat in Girard

A large crowd was present for the Topp Hat ribbon cutting Aug. 6. Business owners Chris & Alicia Hatalla and Brett & Meagan Toppmeyer celebrated with their families, the Girard Chamber of Commerce and the 2022 Girard queens Olivia Thoroman and Remi Young, who were crowned as new royalty at the Girard Festival Days. Other businesses made donations for prizes that were awarded during the all-day event. Live music was performed and the North Mac High School track team sold pulled pork and chips as a fundraiser. Photo contributed.

By: Jackson Wilson

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Topp Hat, a bar and lounge located just outside of Girard on the corner of Henry and Emmerson Airline roads that opened its doors earlier this year, held its official ribbon cutting Aug. 6.

Business owners Chris and Alicia Hatalla and Brett and Meagan Toppmeyer were present, along with several family members and the newly crowned Girard queens Olivia Thoroman and Remi Young.

The all-day event, organized by the Girard Chamber of Commerce, featured a bags tournament, giveaways of prizes that were donated by other local businesses, solo acoustic music courtesy of Kerry Lee and a live performance by Lil Higgy and the House Reckers on the business’ newly-finished patio during the evening.

The business has many other music events lined up for the remainder of the year as expansion work continues. The Topp Hat, which now proudly serves DiCarlo’s pizza, breadsticks, and cheesesticks, also plans a seasonal drink refresh to its menu.

The Topp Hat re-emphasized its gratitude in a Facebook post Aug. 7.

“To say that we are overwhelmed by community support is an understatement,” the post read. “Our very warm Grand Opening celebration was everything and more than we expected it to be and we owe so much thanks to so many people. Our success would not be possible without those of you who make our lounge a place that you choose to spend your time at and we recognize and appreciate all of you. Our bartenders worked their tails off with very little complaints. We have some of the best staff around. Lil Higgy and the Housereckers put an absolutely amazing show on our patio and Kerry Lee played some awesome music during the day. We can’t wait to have them back.”

The Topp Hat gave additional thanks to Ryan and Dacia Meyers, the Chamber, queens, North Mac High School track team and the other business that donated prizes.

Ryan and Dacia Meyers ran the bags’ tournament.

The NMHS track team sold pulled pork and chips as a fundraiser throughout the day.

Prize winnings were made possible by Accel Entertainment, Mick and Mary’s, Edgewood Golf Club, Terry Park Golf Course, Smoky Jennings, Whirl-A-Whip, Zac Edwards and Roland Machinery.

“We want everyone to know that we are truly humbled and so appreciative of the support,” the Topp Hat business said in its Facebook post. “We hope to continue making this a place that you love. Cheers.”