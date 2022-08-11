Dorchester Homecoming celebrates its 62nd year

On Friday, Aug. 5 at the annual Dorchester Homecoming a cornhole tournament was held and run by the Jersey Country Cornhole. The first place team was All Hikes Matter.

BY: Erin Sanson

Coal County Times Reporter

The 62nd Dorchester Homecoming was held August 5-7 with activities and fun for all ages to enjoy.

On Friday, Aug. 5 a Co-Ed Kittenball Tournament was held for kids in 8th grade and under at 5 p.m. Jersey County Cornhole was on site to run a Cornhole Tournament for the older revelers beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Kidds Kittenball tournament was won by the Anti Buffalo Skins, beating the Buffalo Skins with a score of 9-8. In the adult Kittenball Tournament The Beach Towels took third place and the Plainview Pirates beat out the Ball Busters 14-5.

In Cornhole, first place went to Team All Hikes Matter, second to Team Gingerbeer, and third place was awarded to Team Troy/John. Team Bangarang came in fourth and Teams Jimmy and that 1 Guy and Miller Lite tied for fifth place.

Champagne Fixx was on stage from 7 p.m. until midnight and a fireworks display was launched at dusk.

On Saturday, a Horseshoes tournament was held beginning at 10 a.m. and Kittenball began mid-afternoon with the Ball Busters versus the Beach Towels in the first match. The final match of the day began at 8:30 between the White City Bandits and the DeLaurent Sweethings, with the Sweethings coming out on top.

The Homecoming Parade began at 6 p.m. with faces from around the county coming out to walk in the parade. The Dorchester Firetrucks were on scene, along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. Both Sheriff Shawn Kahl and candidate for Sheriff Jared DePoppe walked in the parade with their supporters. Several area business created signs and decorations to join the parade as did much of the area royalty, including the Macoupin County Queens, Carlinville Queens, Girard and Virden Queens and the Coal Country Queens.

All Mixed Up played from 7 p.m. until midnight with firework show again at dusk.

The final day of the annual homecoming was Sunday which saw a washer tournament beginning after 12 p.m. The Kittenball tournament was concluded with the DeLaurent Sweethings coming out on top once again, this time against the Buffalo Club.

Borderline provided music throughout the evening beginning at 4:30 and playing until 9:30 p.m.

Each night Bingo was available to play. inflatables were present for the kids to play on and spend their energy.

Every day there was a wide selection of fresh river fish and pies for dessert.

The Dorchester Homecoming is held the first weekend in August, this was the 24th year that a Kittenball tournament has been included in the activity lineup.