Pauline L. Hatley, 87 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Pauline was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Kennett, MO, a daughter of John Hill and Lillie Ozell (Massey) Hill Garner.

She married Herbert E. Hatley Jan. 2, 1951 in Arkansas. She spent her time raising their children and tending to the families needs.

She attended the Medora Baptist Church until her health declined.

Pauline is survived by her son, Dr. Thomas (Sharon) Hatley of Hettick; daughters, Loretta (David) Muckenstrum of Belleville and Ruth Smith of Illinois, ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert on Dec. 14, 2000 and two brothers.

Private family services were held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.