Mark James Schwab, of Sherman, passed peacefully at home surrounded by love on Monday, August 1, 2022.

He was born in Litchfield, on March 21, 1952 to Louis and Margaret (Tallman) Schwab.

He married Kathy (McDougall) Glynn on Jan. 25, 2001 in Springfield.

He attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville majoring in accounting and going on to obtain his Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor accreditations of which he was very proud. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue until his retirement in 2002 followed by a short part-time employment at Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur.

In his full retirement he enjoyed nothing more than spending time at the barn with friends, riding his quarter horse, Red, snow skiing, and doing yardwork at home.

He was a talented singer and musician. During his high school and college days he enjoyed making music and singing with his brother and friends in their band, The Rhythm Boys which they claim was “music for the forgotten generation”. He was also a huge supporter of his wife’s passion for breast cancer awareness events and fundraising for research. Many times, he would be seen working alongside her at various events wearing his pink with pride.

He is survived by his wife; identical twin brother, Thomas (Mary Ellen) Schwab; sons, Bradley and Tyler (Emily) Glynn; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Bryce Glynn; brothers-in-law, Orlin Heal and Jim McDougall; mother-in-law Jo Anne McDougall; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margaret (Tallman) Schwab and sister Donna Heal.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a vigil prayer service being held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fredrick Chima Mbiere officiating. All services will be held at Staab Funeral Home located at 2626 East Andrew in Sherman. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions can be made to Refuge Ranch Inc. in Rochester, or the Susan G. Komen 3 Day.