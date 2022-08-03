Journey Armoni Kole Johnson, 11 months old of Carlinville, gained her angel wings, Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at Carlinville Area Hospital Emergency Room.

Journey was born Aug. 18, 2021, in Springfield, a daughter of Rodjai Ashante Kole Johnson and Aaron Bennett.

Heaven’s Little Angel

You’re one of Heaven’s angels now

A perfect little star

And when you shine the world can see how beautiful you are

May you fly with magic wings

On clouds so soft and white

May your heart be joyful

And your days be bathed in light.

Though our hearts are broken

and your life was far too short,

We thank you, sweetest angel,

For the happiness you brought.

Private services were held.

Journey is survived by her mother, Rodjai Ashante Kole Johnson of Carlinville; dad, Aaron Bennett of Carlinville; grandmother, Melissa Buford of Carlinville; aunt, Ashby Whitlow of Gillespie; uncle, Ashton Whitlow of Gillespie; uncle, Cameron Starks of Carlinville; aunt, Desirea Mann of Greenfield; several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.