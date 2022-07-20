Staunton High School Trap Team places 36th at nationals

“This event is more than competition. It is team building and experiences like no other.”

Although nationals didn’t end with the Staunton High School Trap Team bringing home any hardware, the experience of a lifetime was a valuable consolation prize.

The Bulldogs placed 36th overall in a battle that featured 230 of America’s top trapshooting units.

Braden Buffington, Zach Painter, Caleb Partridge and Noah Partridge each earned a ‘25 straight’ patch during team qualifiers. C. Partidge additionally obtained a ‘50 straight’ patch.

In the team competition, Painter took the lead reigns via a ‘50 straight’ feat and also shot a ‘25 straight’ along with N. Partridge.

Buffington hit a ‘50 straight’ during the individual qualification round while being one of three Bulldogs to obtain a ‘25 straight’ patch. The others included Painter and Andrew Dustman.

During the individual competition, Buffington and Dustman each shot a ‘25 straight’ and Dustman also hit ‘50 straight.’

Out of 1716 individuals, Buffington placed 143rd overall and was joined by Dustman (155th) and Painter (175th) in the top 200. Tyler Bequette ranked 489th, followed by Cole Rucker (554th), C. Partridge (676th) and N. Partridge (935th).

In addition to being proud of its own success and ‘looking forward to rocking it again next year,’ the SHS Trap Team gave a congratulatory shoutout to local rival Calhoun County, which repeated as the national champion.