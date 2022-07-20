Mark William Neuhaus, 70, of Staunton, passed away at Community Hospital, Staunton, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 6:33 p.m.

He was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Staunton, to Carl Neuhaus and Irene (Mishanec) Neuhaus.

He married Paula LaDame on Aug. 11, 1973 in Benld. He was retired maintenance for 1st National Bank.

Mark is survived by his wife, Paula Neuhaus of Staunton; children, Chad (Bridget) Neuhaus of Edwardsville, Abby (Dan) McDole of Staunton; grandchildren, Brody Neuhaus, Ryder Neuhaus, Nash McDole, Brenna McDole; sibling, Brad Neuhaus of Scottsdale, AZ.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

No public services are scheduled and memorials are suggested to the family or donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.