Girard man sentenced to prison for role in school van theft

Girard resident Gregory Bolino, age 34, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the theft of a van from the Northwestern Community Unit School District No. 2.

Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer delivered the sentence and further ordered Bolino to pay $5,800 in restitution to the school district.

Earlier this year in January, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department received a report that the van, being a 2009 Chevrolet, had been stolen from the NWCSD No. 2.

The MCSD Investigation Division, with assistance courtesy of the Illinois Secretary of State Police, was able to recover the vehicle from a residence located in Nilwood. At the time of its re-discovery, the van’s decals had been scraped off. It was additionally reported that certain parts were being removed.

Through the investigation, MCSD Lieutenant Detective Ryan Dixon identified Bolino as a suspect who took possession of the vehicle from individuals who had stolen it. Bolino was interviewed by Dixon and admitted to driving the vehicle while being aware of the thievery. He also confessed that he was in the process of cutting the van’s catalytic converter.

“This sentencing shows that thieves will be held accountable,” Macoupin County State Attorney Jordan J. Garrison stated. “The swift actions of Sheriff Shawn Kahl’s department allowed for the vehicle to be recovered. Lt. Dixon, Sargeant Larry Rayburn, Deputy Todd Page, Deputy Tim Burnett and Secretary of State Investigator Sargeant Chris Thomas’ coordination and efforts to solve this case should be commended.”