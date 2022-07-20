Carlinville man pleads guilty to first degree murder in 2021 stabbing case

On July 12, Macoupin County State Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced that Carlinville resident Dalton Obermark, age 21, pled guilty to first degree murder in connection to the Feb. 1, 2021 stabbing of deceased Virden resident John W. Rennie, age 58.

The Honorable Joshua A. Meyer accepted Obermark’s plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 28.

On the day of the stabbing, the Virden Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Dye Street in Virden for a welfare check on Rennie. Upon arrival, Virden officers Harold Gist and Phyllip Kennedy found the garage door open and made entry into Rennie’s residence. Illinois State Police Zone No. 6 Investigations was then contacted to take over the case.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Obermark met Rennie and traveled with him to the spotlighted residence. While there, Obermark reportedly stabbed Rennie multiple times in the head, neck and torso. After he had committed the homicide, Obermark fled the scene in Rennie’s vehicle and tried to travel to Florida. He ran out of gas in Tennessee and was taken into custody before being extradited and transferred to the Macoupin County Jail.

“Mr. Obermark brutally killed John Rennie in his own home,” Garrison stated. “While there is nothing we can do to bring John back, perhaps today’s plea will help John’s family and friends gain some measure of closure on this horrible chapter in their lives. I would like to thank the VPD, members of the ISPZ No. 6, specifically Colin Subick, for their efforts in pursuing justice for Mr. Rennie.”