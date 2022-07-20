33rd annual Tour De Donut held in Staunton, Mt. Olive and Eagarville

By JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

Weather consisting of rain showers and a mid-60s temparature isn’t usually expected in the middle of a Midwestern July. However, this was the case for the 33rd annual Tour De Donut July 9.

Although there came quite the downpour at the starting line in Staunton, the forecast cleared up after a few minutes and the end result was ‘great conditions for a ride.’

“Obviously, it was a bit wet but thankfully the temperatures stayed down,” said Tour De Donut race director Christian Hasselberg. “It was like this about 12 years ago. When it’s raining, people eat more donuts.”

The 32-mile race route featured two stops, located in Mt. Olive and Eagarville, where riders could stop and enjoy an endless surplus of Krispy Kremes. Every donut consumed meant a five minute time bonus.

Roughly 1,000 bikers from near and far gathered to participate in the family-friendly event, which also consisted of a shorter ‘Donut Hole’ 12-mile loop.

It’s such a fun time,” Hasselberg said. It’s nice to see the larger community get together and participate. Plus, I get to try to make everyone’s day in some way. We actually had about 100 fewer riders from last year. I think the high gas prices kept some people from traveling longer distances.”

Complaints have been rare, according to Hasselberg. However, this year was an exception because one of the bar code scanners died, leading to the loss of a few donut counts.

“That was unfortunate but we still made the most out of it,” Hasselberg said. “There is always a plan B.”

Awards were presented based on gender, overall times and age groups ranging from 1-15 and 70-99. Four recipients were Staunton natives, including Matt Miller, who was crowned the 30-39 male champion after clocking an unadjusted final time of one hour and 31 minutes.

A complete list of the award winners is listed below.

AWARD WINNERS

Overall Single Rider – Unadjusted Male

1. Nicholas Ramirez – 01:30:53.9

2. Dan Eisenberg – 01:31:53.6

3. Michael Wilkening (Glen Carbon) – 01:31:54.0

Overall Single Rider – Unadjusted Female

1. Brianne Guilford (Edwardsville) – 01:41:25.6

2. Jennifer Cochran (O’Fallon) – 01:41:25.6

3. Christina Stiles (O’Fallon) – 01:49:20.6

Single Rider – Unadjusted 1-15 Male

1. Jackson Angelette (St. Louis) – 02:12:00.7

2. Wyatt Otto (Staunton) – 03:04:20.9

3. Nicholas Monahan (Staunton) – 03:07:17.1

Single Rider – Unadjusted 1-15 Female

1. Calla Espenschied (Waterloo) – 02:28:23.8

Single Rider – Unadjusted 16-19 Male

1. Lane Kaburick (Glen Carbon) – 01:35:07.7

2. Jackson Tarr (St. Louis) – 02:48:30.5

3. Corvin Haake (Webster Groves, MO) – 02:48:32.0

Single Rider – Unadjusted 16-19 Female

1. Isabelle Otto (O’Fallon, MO) – 03:25:39.8

Single Rider – Unadjusted 20-29 Male

1. Thomas Krausz (New Baden) – 01:35:03.4

2. Jonathan Hogan (Warreville) – 01:35:04.4

3. Nathan Wilkening (Edwardsville) – 01:38:32.1

Single Rider – Unadjusted 20-29 Female

1. Elisabeth Hogan (Edwardsville) – 01:56:23.7

2. Michelle Tipton (O’Fallon) – 02:23:02.1

3. Lizzy Staub (Freeburg) – 02:29:47.9

Single Rider – Unadjusted 30-39 Male

1. Matt Miller (Staunton) – 01:31:56.9

2. Nathan Oliveira (Highland) – 01:31:58.8

3. Bill Venhaus (Trenton) – 01:38:34.8

Single Rider – Unadjusted 30-39 Female

1. Sarah Anthony (Cincinnati, OH) – 02:15:53.3

2. Zoe Gross (DuQuoin) – 02:22:10.8

3. Beth Cady (Hillsboro) – 02:39:52.4

Single Rider – Unadjusted 40-49 Male

1. Justin White (Godfrey) – 01:32:01.6

2. Daniel Burton (Fairview Heights) – 01:35:07.2

3. Geoff Cardin (O’Fallon) – 01:41:26.1

Single Rider – Unadjusted 40-49 Female

1. Bethany Himel (O’Fallon) – 01:49:23.0

2. Katherine Ancell (DuQuoin) – 01:55:18.4

3. Michelle Harrell (Arnold, MO) – 02:05:29.5

Single Rider – Unadjusted 50-59 Male

1. Terry Purcell (Springfield) – 01:31:58.2

2. Sean Walker (Springfield) – 01:34:58.3

3. Mike Eckert (Imperial, MO) – 01:35:04.7

Single Rider – Unadjusted 50-59 Female

1. Cindy Kline (Beecher City) – 01:53:04.0

2. Sherri Keithly (St. Charles, MO) – 02:02:01.1

3. Debra Ritter (Jerseyville) – 02:20:15.4

Single Rider – Unadjusted 60-69 Male

1. Terry Shollar n (O’Fallon, MO) – 01:48:08.5

2. Frank Hullett (St. Charles, MO) – 01:48:32.8

3. David Eilering (Maryville) – 01:49:19.4

Single Rider – Unadjusted 60-69 Female

1. Vanessa Groff (Alton) – 02:02:26.5

2 . Harriet Witherbee (Florissent, MO) – 02:15:11.3

3. Joni Hollaway (Staunton) – 02:23:56.8

Single Rider – Unadjusted 70-99 Male

1. John Dean (St. Louis) – 01:54:43.1

2. Jimmie Rice (Greenville) – 02:14:47.7

3. Jerome Epplin (Litchfield) – 02:30:06.0

Single Rider – Unadjusted 70-99 Female

1. Pat Lodes (Tulsa, OK) – 02:39:00.9