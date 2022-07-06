Sisters share the stage at Summer Repertory Theatre

Rehearsals are underway at Bothwell Auditorium at Blackburn College for the Summer Repertory Theatre’s 2022 production of the musical, Peter Pan.

Sharing the spotlight are sisters from Carlinville, Amelia Cosenza, who will be portraying Peter Pan and Katherine Cosenza Starr who will portray Peter Pan’s nemesis, Captain Hook.

Amelia, who will enter her Senior Year at Carlinville High School this fall, has stage experience portraying Belle for the CHS musical production of Beauty and the Beast and was an Ancestor in the CHS musical production of the Addams Family. She plays the oboe, saxophone and is a member of the CHS band. Her interests include music and vocal performance.

Katherine Cosenza Starr, who recently performed with the Carlinville Municipal Band at the gazebo on the Carlinville Square, is trained in vocal performance with an emphasis in opera. She received her Bachelors Degree in vocal performance at Illinois State University and a Masters degree at DePaul University. She has performed Opera NEO in Chicago and California. In her home studio, she instructs vocal students in music of all forms including musical theater, opera, country, and classical.

While the sisters have spent many evenings rehearsing with the cast of Peter Pan, they also have practiced Peter Pan’s and Capt Hook’s choreography of sword fighting at home with fake swords. They have enjoyed acting opposite each other and are excited along with the cast of 54 performers to bring this production to life.

Performances are July 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 PM and July 24, 31 at 2:00 PM at Bothwell Auditorium at Blackburn College. Tickets may be purchased at CNB Bank & Trust, Carlinville Public Library, and at the door. See Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College for further information.