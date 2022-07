Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview, hosted its annual Junior Golf Tournament on June 28.

Golfers ages 8-13 years played 9 holes and boys and girls ages 14-18 played 18 holes. Medals were awarded in five age divisions.

Area participants boys’ 14-16 years old playing 18 holes were Tate Duckels – 82, Cade Vineyard – 90 and Colin Pope – 94, all of Carlinville.