Margaret A. Robbins, 83, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care Center, Jerseyville, on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:50 p.m.

She was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Brook, IN to Wayne Standish and Jenny Curtis Standish.

She married John Robbins on Aug. 3, 1958 in Brook, IN. He preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2007.

She was a homemaker.

Margaret was a member of the Bunker Hill Baptist Church and former Girl Scout Leader.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (Bruce) Hohnsbehn of Bunker Hill, Mark Robbins of MO, Lisa (significant other, David Rhymer) Robbins of Brighton, Joe (April) Robbins of Bunker Hill; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and brother, Larry Standish of Lafayette, IN.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister, Susie Hitchens; brothers, Norman Standish, Ernie Standish and Richard Standish.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Graveside services are Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bunker Hill Cemetery at 2pm.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, Residential Hospice or Bunker Hill Baptist Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.