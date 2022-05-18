Charles Stevn “Chuck” Baima, 85, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:33 a.m.

He was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Saint Louis, Mo to Louis Baima and Isabelle Miller Baima.

He served in the US army from 1956 – 1958.

He was the owner/operator for Baima Distributing from 1965-2015.

Charles was a member of the Italian American Club, CFU Lodge 217 and Mount Olive VFW.

He played bocce and Koniak’s and bowled in Gillespie and Mount Olive.

He is survived by his children, Elise Sherman of Gillespie, Jason S. (companion, Melanie Bauer) Baima of Los Angeles, CA, Nikki Zenner of Gillespie; grandchildren, Quentin (fiancée, Kaylee Cox) Zenner, Libby Zenner, Blake Zenner, Brock Sherman, Gerti Blu Bauer Baima, brother, Anthony “Kim” (Linda) Baima of Gillespie; nephews, Eric (Lori) Baima, Mike Baima; niece, Stacey (Nick) Hessler; several great nieces, great nephews and former wife, Phyllis Baima.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie High School Sports.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.