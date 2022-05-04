Patricia Johnson, 71, of Mt. Olive, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Heritage Health in Litchfield.

She was born Feb. 1, 1951 to Henry L. and Betty J. (Jones) Gerdes in Litchfield.

Patt was CNA certified and worked in several nursing homes and cooked for several restaurants.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive and she loved to sew, read, and be with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Annie (Jerry) Stagner, John (Tamala) Davis, Deloris (Brad) Partain, and Daniel Willis; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Kath) Gerdes, Henry (Marilyn) Gerdes, Connie (George) Andrasko, Tina Dever; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert, David, and Janie Kaduk; nephew, Christopher Davis; granddaughter, Alisha Wallace.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are planned.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.