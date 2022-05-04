Nancy R. Bates, 85, of Gillespie, passed away on April 20, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. at The Maples Nursing and Rehab in Springfield, MO.

She was born in Gillespie on Nov. 19, 1936 to David Curtis Smith and Marguerite Sophia (Boyd) Smith.

She married William A. Bates on Jan. 20, 1976 in Springfield. He preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2011.

Nancy was a retired respiratory therapist from Gulf Coast Regional Hospital, Biloxi, MS.

Nancy was an avid pinochle player, playing several times a week with her friends. She also enjoyed Bingo as well.

She is survived by her children, Paulette (Brian) Mulvany, of Ferguson MO, Mary (David) Whittington, of Springfield, MO, Gina Caccioppo, partner Thomas deLeon of Springfield, MO, George Caccioppo of Springfield, MO; sister, Dorothy Rondi of Toano, VA; two grandsons; six granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband William; parents David and Marguerite Smith; brother, George Boyd Smith and grandson, Andrew Mulvany.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 12 tp 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Adopt A Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL, 62009.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.