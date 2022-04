Harvey Bettis will be 101 years old May 9, 2022 and will celebrate with a family gathering.

He is a retired farmer, saying he became a full-time farmer at 12 years of age working on the family farm with his dad and brothers. He has spent his life farming in Macoupin County. He enjoys a full and active life today.

If you would like to send him a card mailed the card to Harvey Bettis, 9229 Hettick Rd., Carlinville IL 62626.