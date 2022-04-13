Roberta Jean Moulton

Roberta Jean “Jean” Moulton, 83, of Bunker Hill, IL, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 4:42 a.m.

She was born April 8, 1938, in Coffeen, IL to Cyril B. Satterlee & Goldie Durr Satterlee. She married Charles W. Moulton on June 3, 1956 in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1988.

She was a medical transcriptionist and CNA. Roberta was a member of the Royal Neighbors, Tuesday Card Club and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bingo and baking. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Dan) Brockamp of Morrisonville, IL, Connie Dial of Edwardsville, IL, Marcie (Bob) Carpenter of Gordonville, TX, grandchildren, Brian Edwards, Melissa (Carl) Simmons, Cecil “Bub” Dial, Jr., Christina (J. D. ) Carter, Chelsea (David) Holtzman, great grandchildren, Brenna, Vincent, Anthony, Hallie, Izabell, “Junior,” Tucker, Rubee, Cooper, Bailey, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son in law, Cecil Dial, Sr., brothers, Richard Satterlee, Allen Satterlee and nephew, Dick Satterlee.

Friends were asked to call on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Burial took place at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Ambulance Service.

