Leta Ann Eyer, 80, of Carlinville, formerly of Petersburg and Rosenberg, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Heritage in Carlinville.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1941 in Petersburg to Boyd and Mary (Rainey) Fry.

She married Frank Eyer on Oct. 15, 1960 and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2012.

Leta was a resident of Petersburg for most her life. She retired from Southwestern Bell after 20 years of service and worked at Ideal Industry in Petersburg. She loved to play bingo in Petersburg.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Eyer of Carlinville, Patrick Eyer of Port Lavaca, TX; two grandchildren, Alyce and Nora Eyer of Flower Mound, TX; sister-in-law, Beverly Moore of Pleasant Plains; several nieces and nephews, including nephew, Kevin (Missy) Fry and three great-nieces, Tori, Allie and Josie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Roy Fry.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Riverbank Lodge in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Health Care Hospice, 2815 Old Jacksonville Road, Unit 202, Springfield, IL 62704 and Senior Services of Central, IL, 209 Sheridan, Petersburg, IL.

