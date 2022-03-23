Sherry Lynn Mueller, 60, of Waggoner, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 4:16 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

She was born March 18, 1962 in Litchfield. The daughter of William K. and Patsy L. (Kessinger) McBrain.

She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1980.

She is survived by her husband Jeff Mueller. She married Jeff on December 8, 1989; two sons, Eric (JoDee) Nepute of Weldon Springs, MO, Mike Nepute of Carlinville; three daughters, Alicia Nepute of Edwarsville, Elizabeth (Bryant) Voss of Alhambra, Jennifer (Austin) Viano of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Harrison, Brysen, Rowan, Jocelyn, Adrienne, Paxtyn, Irelynn, Aspen and soon to be baby boy Waylon; siblings, Timothy (Marlene) Reynolds of Mt. Olive, Kent (Sally) McBrain of Litchfield, Jimmy McBrain of Litchfield, Joanie (Michael) Jackson of Litchfield, and Cindy (Richard) Billiter of Litchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Reynolds.

Sherry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. The family invites friends to join them at 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Farmersville following the visitation.

If memorials are sent in Sherry’s honor, the family asks them to be sent to Donate Life. Sherry was a kidney transplant recipient and survivor of almost four years. Thanks to Sandi Kessinger of Springfield. A lifelong friend of Sherry’s and now a forever part of the Mueller family. The family encourages floral tributes as well.