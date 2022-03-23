Community Unit School District No. 1 hires new coaches, re-employs teachers for 2022-23

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

At its Mar. 14 meeting, the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education hired three new coaches, welcomed a new assistant musical director and re-employed teachers for 2022-23.

New coaches and assistant musical director

Pending completion of paperwork, Molly Bartels, Laura Rosentreter, Libby Munsterman and Dayse Velasquez were hired to fill vacated roles within the district.

Bartels, Rosentreter and Munsterman are Carlinville’s newest coaches.

Bartels has been employed as the Carlinville High School head cheerleading coach and will be assisted by Rosentreter.

Munsterman will be working as a volunteer softball coach.

Velasquez is the new assistant musical director.

Re-employment of teachers

The board granted a motion to re-employ Kelsie Davison, David Suits, Megan Clagg, Sean O’Brien, Laura Kraner, Kevin Loveless, Karen Genetti, Jami Bowman, Brian Austwich, Andrea Leefers, Kathi Rhodus, Kristin Siglock, Molly Bartels, Darci Boston, Sarah Marchiori, Munsterman, Karen Eaves, Alexis Hill, Kendal Elvidge, Emilee Marcuzzo, Karlie Woszczynski and Vicki Joiner for 2022-23.

The district has additionally agreed to re-employ and grant tenure to Samantha Boehler, Jordan Leefers and Nikki Tosch at the start of the new school year.

Resignation

Janet Roth will be retiring at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Other business

In other business, the board approved an insurance bid with EMC and Cubb Cyber, purchasing of bus routing Versatrans software, an abatement bid, surplus and a transportation seniority list.

Next meeting

The CUSD No. 1 Board of Education meets Mon., Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. in the CHS media center.