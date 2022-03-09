Raymond Joseph Beebe, 38, of Gillespie, passed away in Bunker Hill on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

He was born Sept. 14, 1983, in Saint Louis to Raymond L. Beebe and Theresa A. Garrett Beebe.

He was a laborer for Lincoln Trail Farms in Bunker Hill.

Raymond enjoyed sports, fishing, cooking out and playing the Xbox. He collected knives and Viking memorabilia.

Raymond was an accomplished athlete after having played baseball, basketball and football.

He is survived by his father, Raymond Beebe of Livingston; mother, Theresa Beebe of Litchfield; children, Eliza Jean of Litchfield, Ashlyn Beebe of Litchfield, Josie Beebe of Gillespie; girlfriend, Allyson Davidson of Gillespie; aunts, Patty Garrett of Springfield, Shawna Tysse of IN, Shelly Guzeldereli of TX; cousin, Jessica Hammon of Mt. Vernon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Raymond was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosalie and Phil Garrett and John Kelly.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Gillespie Civic Center.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.