City of Carlinville looking to turn to debt collection companies for unpaid court fees

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville City Council met Monday night for a brief city council meeting.

The main topic of discussion at the Mar. 7 meeting was the city’s entrance into an agreement with Pay Court, a debt collection company. Currently it is city attorney Don Craven’s responsibility to take to court anyone owing the city money in court fees. Craven himself told the council that it was a waste of money to have him be responsible for chasing down the unpaid fines. Pay Court would receive a 30 percent fee for each collection, which would be the only way the company would be paid, no money would come from the city. The 30 percent fee can also be added to the debtors fine so the city would not lose any money.

Aldermen Kim Harber and Todd Koller asked Craven if the collection company only dealt with court fees, or if items such as unpaid water bills could be collected. Craven explained that the agreement the council was discussing then only applied to court fees. Alderman Bill Link questioned if the city should then begin pursuing outstanding water bills in court. Harber felt the city should look into other agreements with Pay Court before sending water bills to court so as not to spend additional amounts in the court system. Craven said he would look into other collection agencies or agreements with Pay Court that could apply to other unpaid fees or fines such as unpaid water bills or ordinance violation fees.

Correspondence

First, Dennis Pickrel submitted correspondence requesting permission for the Macoupin County cruisers to hold their annual car show on the Square on Sat., July 30. The cruisers requested permission to block traffic from entering the square from the south and from the east, blocking off the area in front of Abella’s. Mayor Sarah Oswald mentioned that she had been told it was difficult for trucks to make certain turns when the area is blocked off. The request was approved with the support of the six aldermen present. Police Chief Dave Haley reminded Oswald that the city would need permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation to block off the street as it is a state highway.

The next correspondence came from Gene Sullivan requesting permission from the city to close East Main Street for one or two Saturday nights each month during the summer to allow bands to play. Sullivan says that the bands would play from 5-10 p.m. and the streets would be cleaned and open to traffic by midnight. The city approved Sullivan’s request.

The final correspondence came from Stephanie Emery, Assistant Cub Scout Master to Pack No. 65. Pack No. 65 requested the use of the Carlinville Square on Sat., April 2 to sell Krispy Kreme donuts on the Square as a pack fundraiser. The council approved Emery’s request.

The Carlinville City Council meeting adjourned at 6:14 p.m. The next meeting will be Mon., March 21 at 6 p.m.