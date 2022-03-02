Ronald W. Bridges, 67, of Athens, formerly of Carlinville and Alton, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.

Ronald was born on July 3, 1954 to Russell and Velma (Harms) Bridges in Carlinville.

Ronald was a part-time custodian for Hall’s Harley-Davidson dealership in Springfield.

He was a member of Calvary Southern Baptist Church in Alton.

Ronald loved motorcycles, cars, and 50’s – 70’s classic rock and roll. He also enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler whenever he had an opportunity.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Terry R. (Linda) Bridges of Athens; several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by parents, Russell C. and Velma F. Bridges; sisters, Shirley F. Morris, and Kathryn E. Georgewitz.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, with Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Moore Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to either, Sparc or Individual Advocacy Group, both located in Springfield.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.