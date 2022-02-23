Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Girard

On Feb. 16, employees at the County Market grocery chain store were all waiting in anticipation to see if one of their local customers snagged the winning Powerball® ticket worth $2 million.

County Market, located at 619 N. 3rd St. in Girard, sold the winning ticket in the Feb. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers, 8-10-21-41-62, that were needed to win the prize.

“Our town has a population of less than 2,500 people so we are all very excited that someone from our hometown may be holding a $2 million winning ticket,” said Girard County Market store director Jason James. “It’s highly likely that it’s someone local but it could also be someone from our surrounding towns. This is very exciting.”

Retailers who sell winning tickets also have legitimate reasons to celebrate as these wins bring their business a one percent cash selling bonus of the prize amount. For County Market, that means the business gains $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“I’ve been with the grocery chain for more than 18 years and I’ve witnessed many Lottery wins,” said James. “Whether it’s $100 or $100,000, the reactions from our customers have been pretty much the same – surprise and excitement.”

James added, with a chuckle, “However, I’m thinking winning $2 million will be a little bit more animated.”

Winners have one year from the date of the draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim prizes.

To learn more about how to claim prizes, visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning.

Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 each and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store and on the Illinois Lottery app.

Residents must be at least 18 or older to play.

Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.